BMS staff honored with SOAR Award

District looks at security measures for 5-year building plan

HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Roger Ely, Bellefontaine City Schools executive director of administrative services and transportation, shows an “anchorman” device that will be fitted to classroom doors in each of the district buildings for added security against intruders. ABOVE: Bellefontaine Middle School staff and administrators accepted the building’s SOAR Award for High Progress at the Monday evening board of education meeting. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

A group of Bellefontaine Middle School teachers attended the Monday evening Bellefontaine City Schools board of education meeting to accept an award for their building in recognition of high student growth last school year, based upon 2016 Ohio School District Report Card data.

Bobby Moore from Battelle for Kids presented the staff members with the SOAR Award for High Progress, which looks at the overall value-added composite index on the report card. BMS received A’s on every value-added measure, and was one of only 15 individual school buildings in the state to receive the SOAR Award, according to www.battelleforkids.org.

In addition, the Battelle for Kids representative also presented BCS Superintendent Brad Hall and Board President Joan Haushalter with a district SOAR Award recognizing the district’s overall value-added growth with students. BCS earned an A on its 2016 Progress measure in the state report card.

