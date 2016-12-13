The Virtual House

Bellefontaine Examiner online readers can take a virtual house tour and register to win prizes from area advertisers.

From Wednesday through Dec. 31, readers of the Examiner at www.examiner.org can “enter the house” by clicking on the house box link and then a particular room/image on the house from the Examiner’s home page.

Any of the links can be visited. Only one registration of name, address etc., is required. Then visitors can return to the contest and enter any of the available rooms and become eligible for various prizes by filling in their email address and answering questions pertinent to the particular advertiser.

At the end of the contest, entrants will receive additional discounts/offers via email from some of the participating sponsors.

Participating businesses include Bellefontaine Dental, $100 Visa gift card; Bellefontaine Examiner, one-year free subscription; Buckeye Spirit, team blanket or throw;

Craft Paper Scissors, $50 gift certificate; Energy Savings Product, $200 gift certificate; Francis Furniture, $100 Visa gift card; Hurley Farms, $50 gift certificate;

Logan Dental, $30 Brewfontaine gift card; Michael Eller Diamonds , $50 Visa gift card; PeachTree, free Troll bead; Tanger’s Furniture, Best Chair rocker recliner;

The Court House Square, $50 gift certificate; The Jewelry Gallery, $50 gift certificate; and The Market Place, $50 gift certificate.