10 Acura, Honda models earn IIHS safety ratings

TORRANCE, Calif., — The 2017 Acura MDX earned TOP SAFETY PICK+, the highest designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, for its fourth consecutive year.

The 2017 Honda Ridgeline, a finalist for the 2017 North American Truck of the Year award, led the way for the Honda division, becoming the first and only pickup truck to earn the highest possible safety rating of TOP SAFETY PICK+

Acura earned a total of two TOP SAFETY PICK+ and two TOP SAFETY PICK ratings for 2017, while Honda place three vehicles in each category.

The RDX with available AcuraWatch joined the MDX to earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings while the ILX with available AcuraWatch and RLX earned TOP SAFETY PICK ratings.

Joining the Ridgeline with Honda Sensing and LED headlights as a TOP SAFETY PICK+ vehicle are the Accord Sedan with Honda Sensing and projector beam halogen headlights and the Pilot with Honda Sensing and LED headlights

The Accord Coupe with Honda Sensing, Civic Coupe with Honda Sensing and Civic Sedan with Honda Sensing each received TOP SAFETY PICK ratings.

The AcuraWatch suite of active safety and driver-assistive technologies is offered as standard equipment on all 2017 MDX and 2017 RLX models, and is available on all 2017 Acura sedans and SUVs. AcuraWatch technologies include Collision Mitigation Braking System with forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning; lane keeping assist system; and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow.

Honda offers the Honda Sensing option with similar capabilities. There are more than 300,000 Honda Sensing-equipped vehicles on U.S. roads today

To date, AcuraWatch has been deployed on more than 70,000 Acura vehicles.

At the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, Acura signaled its intent to eventually apply AcuraWatch as standard equipment on all core models, and announced it will add traffic jam assist to the AcuraWatch suite in certain models next year.

All new Acura and Honda models come with a multi-angle rearview camera as standard equipment along with other safety features such as traction control, anti-lock braking and side curtain airbags.