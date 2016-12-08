‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’ AT THE HOLLAND

Windmill Productions is gearing up for this weekend’s performances of both youth and adult versions of A Charlie Brown Christmas. Dress rehearsals were conducted this week. ABOVE: Charlie Brown (played by Nate Wallace) pays a visit to the curbside psychiatric booth run by his friend Lucy (Anna Byrd). HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Charlie Brown (Mark Amidon) holds up his pick for a tree as his blanket-toting friend Linus (C. Forrest Amidon) listens. There are four public performances of the Charles Schultz holiday classic. The 7:30 p.m. Friday show features an adult cast with music before the play by West Liberty Salem Sound Check. The 2 p.m. Saturday show is the adult cast with Benjamin Logan High School’s jazz band performing. The youth cast is featured in the 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday shows with music by Benjamin Logan’s Standing Ovation on Saturday evening and the trio of Larry Walker, Nick Pelfrey and Tom Boone at the Sunday matinee. Tickets are $15 for premier seating or $10 for standard seating and are available online at www.thehollandtheatre.org, by calling (937) 592-9002 or visiting the 127 E. Columbus Ave. theater in advance. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)