TechyTeens, Savvy Seniors win award

International Council on Active Aging Innovators Achievement recognition extended to Green Hills group

Members of the Techy Teens and Savvy Seniors group play a game of Giant Kerplunk during a gathering in March at Green Hills Community, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty. The Techy Teens and Savvy Seniors has been named a 2016 Innovators Achievement Award winner by the International Council on Active Aging, Green Hills Community officials announced this week. (PHOTO | EXAMINER FILE)

The International Council on Active Aging, a professional association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry, has selected Green Hills Community and its Techy Teens and Savvy Seniors program as a recipient of its 2016 Innovators Achievement Award.

Presented annually, the ICAA Innovators Awards recognize those in the industry who are leading the way, setting new standards, and making a difference in the lives of older adults.

The Achievement Award category showcases programs and concepts that advance active aging. Eligible offerings can target any or all of seven wellness dimensions — social, emotional, vocational, spiritual, intellectual, physical and environmental. Winning entries also highlight people’s potential to live well at any age.

“It is an incredible honor to receive this prestigious award that honors creativity in aging services,” said Mike Ray, Green Hills Community CEO. “Green Hills Community has been an advocate for active aging for 41 years and continues to find new ways to celebrate the experience and knowledge of our residents and all that they continue to offer our community,”

