Lakeview Fire Department obtains new home

Officials pleased with building after flaws corrected

The Lakeview Fire Department’s new building was open for tours during Saturday’s village Christmas celebration. The $1 million made possible through a half percent income tax includes a garage with five pull-through bays, a kitchen and meeting room, offices for the chief, assistant chief and communications, an equipment room and workout room. Despite some early concerns with construction, village and fire department officials are pleased with the final product. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

The Lakeview Fire Department began moving into its new home last week and village leaders said they are pleased with efforts by a local contractor to correct several flaws discussed at a recent village council meeting.

“It’s a very nice building and they are taking care of all the issues,” Lakeview Fire Chief Norm Spring said during a Saturday morning open house in conjunction with the village’s Christmas celebration.

The $1 million project was financed through a 15-year half-percent income tax approved by voters in November 2015.

Chief Spring and some village council members expressed concerns at a late October meeting that they located several construction flaws with the building that were unacceptable. Among the most significant was the concrete floor of the main garage, which was not level and allowed water to pool in spots.

Robinson Building Solutions, the general contractor for the project, however, addressed the issue and added an epoxy finish, the chief said. The floor is now draining toward the central drainage outlet, as it was designed to do.

The fire chief said he is confident the builder will honor its warranty and address any problems that occur during the length of the contract.

“If there are future issues, they will come back and take care of them like they did with this,” he said. “When it’s your baby, you want it to be perfect.”

Complete story and more photos in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!