Indian Lake chamber year highlighted

The annual dinner of the Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce featured recognition of individuals and an overview of the chamber.

Installed as members of the Indian Lake Area chamber of Commerce at their annual dinner Saturday were, from the left, Melissa Bosley, Darrin Haubert, Renee Duff, Tim Hart and Mike Fagan. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MIRIAM BAIER)

Dale Frymyer was named the Citizen of the Year and was surprised by family members and friends who appeared for the presentation, including his parents from Florida.

“Wow, I never thought this would happen,” said an emotional Mr. Frymyer upon the announcement.

“He does a lot for everybody, for the community for the chamber,” said Pam Miller, chamber director, about the Honda retiree.

Brad Overbey was named Volunteer of the Year, especially for his efforts with collection of recyclables at Party at the Beach and for assistance with sale of ducks for a fun fundraiser.

Kevin Moore received the Beautification Award for the renovations made to his business, Indian Lake Rollarena over the past year.

