Inaugural art event to raise awareness, funds for recovery, suicide prevention

The artistic eye of individuals from several community groups is helping shine a light on the impact of mental illness and suicide.

And community members or businesses will be able to take a piece of that artistic inspiration home in the form of a painted wood frame window during an inaugural event called Windows of Hope from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Recovery Zone.

ABOVE: Phyllis Wilber, a patron of the Logan County District Libraries, pauses to look at the Windows of Hope display in the library’s lobby on Thursday morning. BELOW: Two windows, the left created by Community Health and Wellness Partners of Logan County and the right by Betsy Woodruff’s Blank Canvas Studio, are displayed at the Logan County Court Center. The windows are being auctioned to support the mental illness awareness and suicide prevention programs. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

The themes of the paintings, which can be viewed this week at the Logan County District Library, in the window of the Logan County Court Center or at the Recovery Zone, range from tranquil images like the flowers, peacock, fish and a rainbow designs created by local artist Betsy Woodruff and her students at the Blank Canvas Studio in Union Station to written messages that spell out hope or offer prayers for the suffering.

“These windows represent the hope and resilience it takes to overcome mental health issues or cope with suicide,” Kathy Zeller of the Recovery Zone said of the project. “Our goal is to raise awareness about the importance of suicide prevention and dealing with mental health issues and we also want to provide awareness about Recovery Zone and the services we offer here.”

Members of Indian Lake High School’s SADD chapter created a suicide prevention window as a project to help them see the relevance of their group’s name — Students Against Destructive Decisions — especially as it applies to local teens.

Stephanie Ketchell of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties spoke to the SADD members about how to do just that. She urged them to ACT — Acknowledge, Care and Tell — if they suspect a friend or someone they know is contemplating suicide.

“This time of year is very difficult, especially for survivors — family members, relatives or friends,” Ms. Ketchell told the group. “When they’ve lost someone to suicide their chance of taking their own life is much higher.”

Indian Lake High School SADD adviser Deb Metzger, left, and junior Brooke Thompson, right, present the SADD chapter’s Window of Hope to Stephanie Ketchell of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Club adviser Deb Metzger reminded students, “You are Students Against Destructive Decisions and obviously taking your life or not helping someone who is struggling would be destructive. Think about what you’re saying and what you’re doing. Be that friend to somebody.”

Junior Brooke Thompson presented the painting done by 80 members of the club.

Other groups that created windows include Indian Lake Quest Church, a local Alcoholics Anonymous fellowship, the Logan County Health District, Community Health and Wellness Partners of Logan County, the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Aktion Club, Trail Life USA Troop 1613, Light the Way Christian Counseling, a family with the National Alliance for Mental Illness, the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties, and First Christian Church.

Starting bids for the windows are $50 each and can be viewed and bid at the Windows of Hope event page on Facebook. Bidding will continue in $5 increments through 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

All proceeds benefit the non-profit Recovery Zone and Logan County Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties.

Jamie Ross, public relations specialist at Indian Lake Schools, contributed a portion of this story.