SANTA COMES TO TOWN

Santa Claus, hugging 3-year-old Luna Barger of Bellefontaine inside the Holland Theater, made his way through downtown Bellefontaine on Friday evening along with a full parade that included a military truck carrying the Vets to D.C. group and a pennyfarthing bicycle pedaled along the parade route by Huntsville resident Randy Fry. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

