Interior renovations next phase of courthouse project

It has been almost 4 1/2 years since a derecho packing 70-mph winds nearly toppled the Logan County Courthouse tower and work continues to restore the 146-year-old building.

ABOVE: The Logan County Courthouse tower and roof structures stand complete atop the 146-yearold building. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Work continues on creating a new entry plaza into the north side of the Logan County Courthouse. It will feature garden islands and heated walks for melting snow and ice. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

At this point, it should be open before the fifth anniversary of the June 29, 2012, storm.

Some in the community believe it has taken too long.

But the Logan County Commissioners are confident the thorough path they have taken is the right approach.

“We could’ve sped it up and not do some of the things future generations wish we would’ve done,” Commissioner Tony Core said. “This is the best opportunity in our lifetime to address many of the problems we knew existed with the courthouse.”

“When it is done,” Commissioner Dustin Wickersham said, “this will be a building we hope will be used for another 150 years.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!