4 of 5 Lima suspects housed in local facilities

Three adults and one juvenile, all from Lima and accused of participating in the Nov. 24 slaying of Jeffrey Brentlinger, are now lodged in Logan County after one suspect was brought back from Indiana on Thursday.

HUDDLESTON WATKINS WALTON

Zachariah A. Huddleston, 22, is now lodged in the Logan County Jail on charges of complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit robbery.

Also lodged in the jail are Marquevous E. Watkins, 21, who is charged with murder and robbery, and Alexus E. Walton, 19, who faces charges of complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit robbery.

Both are held under $500,000 bonds.

Tatianna Freeman, 17, also charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit robbery, was moved this week from Allen County to the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center.

She is held under a Logan County Family Court order.

The Logan County Prosecutor’s Office soon will file a motion with the court to try her as an adult.

Jasmine D. Lewis, 17, who was captured Sunday with Mr. Huddleston in Gary, Ind., remains there pending her extradition hearing.

