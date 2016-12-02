Honda sets new November sales record

TORRANCE, Calif., — American Honda Motor Co. Inc. reports total November sales of 122,924 Honda and Acura vehicles, an increase of 6.5 percent versus November of last year to set a new record for the month.

American Honda trucks gained 9.9 percent for a new November record on sales of 62,737 units. Honda Division overall vehicle sales also set a new November mark of 111,308 units, rising 7.9 percent.

Acura Division sales held fairly steady in November, totaling 11,616 units for a decrease of 5.1 percent.

Continuing to buck the industry trend, Honda car sales helped push the brand to a new November record.

Fit and Accord led the way for Honda cars, with strong support from Civic.

