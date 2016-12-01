GRANDFATHER’S ADVICE

Logan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Brown, left, talks with his grandson, Liam Brown, 4, Wednesday afternoon during a retirement party honoring Sgt. Brown’s 26 years of service to the LCSO, most recently as a road patrol sergeant. Also looking on are Washington Township Police Chief Rick Core, Sgt. Brown’s son, dispatcher Logan Brown, and Sgt. Brown’s mother-in-law Judy Roach. “It’s been a good run,” said Sgt. Brown of his career, which began in 1990 as a corrections officer. He also has served as a jail administrator at the Logan County Jail for 5 1/2 years, ending in 2007, and as a SWAT team member for seven years, with three years as a SWAT team commander. “He loves mentoring the kids,” his wife of 30 years, Dianna said. “We would get calls from single moms all the time at midnight and 1 a.m., wanting him to talk to their kids to straighten them out.” Sgt. Brown’s sons, LCSO employees Logan and Zac Brown, also offered their father a special escort home in a cruiser at the end of his last day of work Wednesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)