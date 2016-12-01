U.S. Route 33 crash claims woman

A 40-year-old Marysville woman was killed Wednesday after her eastbound sport utility vehicle crossed the median of U.S. Route 33 and crashed head-on with a westbound tractor-trailer.

A Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. Route 33 near State Route 42 claimed the life of a 40-year-old Marysville woman. Traffic was diverted from U.S. 33 to allow clean up of spilled fertilizer from the tanker. (PHOTO | MARYSVILLE JOURNAL-TRIBUNE)

Kimberly Minter was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol report. She was not using a safety belt.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the 2:43 p.m. crash near State Route 42 and troopers continue to investigate the incident.

The semi, which was driven by Jerry Weaver, 67, of Thornville, jackknifed and hit a sport utility vehicle operated by James Hollen, 42, of Russells Point.

Mr. Weaver was treated at the scene for minor injures, while Mr. Hollen was not injured. Both were using safety belts, troopers report.

Crews with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency were on the scene overnight cleaning up fertilizer spilled as a result of the crash.

Traffic was diverted from U.S. 33 because of closures of the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Jerome Township Fire and EMS Department, Pleasant Valley Fire Department, deputies of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Union County Emergency Management Agency assisted at the scene.