West Liberty woman admits embezzling $37,000 from elderly employer

A woman who embezzled a large sum of money from her 81-year-old employer and cost him thousands more in tax penalties admitted a second-degree felony theft Monday in Logan County Common Pleas Court.

Cynthia Horsley, 58, of West Liberty, pleaded guilty to the high-level theft from a person in a protected class charge for stealing approximately $37,000 from Wilfred Yoder of West Liberty while working for him as an office manager and accountant from 2012 through June 2016.

Her actions also led to Mr. Yoder’s businesses being charged more than $11,000 in tax penalties for which Ms. Horsley will be held responsible, prosecutors said in court.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 3, at which time Judge Mark S. O’Connor said he will rule on the amount of restitution to be paid.

• Clayton Costin, 21, of Bellefontaine, entered a guilty plea to a fifth-degree felony theft and was placed in the prosecutor’s pretrial diversion program.

He admitted that while working at O’Reilly Auto Parts from February to May he made 19 fraudulent charges by processing refunds and pocketing the cash.

As part of his sentence he must repay $2,013 to the business.

