Lighting up

Businesses, residents help village illuminate pine tree

Ken Kindle, in the bucket, and Harold Brown, on the ground, of Brown’s Lawn and Tree Service, strings lights donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse on the West Mansfield Christmas tree Saturday evening. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

A year after the first lighting of West Mansfield’s new Christmas tree in honor of a late mayor and village leader, community members came together again to mark the holiday season.

But this year, they were more organized and they had a little help from friends.

Mayor Kim Kerns said Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse donated 2,200 lights that can be left on the tree year round, while Brown’s Lawn and Tree Service of Bellefontaine donated a bucket truck and family members of former Mayor Bertha Stalling bought a selection of bulbs and ornaments to hang from the tree.

“Last year, we had the Charlie Brown tree, but this year it will be phenomenal,” Mayor Kerns said.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!