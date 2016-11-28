Suspects identified in Jefferson Township homicide

Detectives of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office made progress over the weekend in the homicide investigation of a man found dead inside his Jefferson Township home on Thanksgiving day, but were not prepared to release any new information this morning.

Investigators from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office continued their work this weekend related to the homicide of Jeffrey A. Brentlinger, who was found dead Thursday at his 6498 Township Road 127, Zanesfield, residence. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Sheriff Andrew J. Smith said detectives have identified suspects, but said release of further information could potentially harm the investigation into the shooting death.

Jeffrey A. Brentlinger, 45, was found dead of a gunshot wound at about 11 a.m. by an adult daughter who lives with him at the residence.

Kelsie Brentlinger said in a call to dispatch that she had been away from the 6498 Township Road 127, Zanesfield, home overnight and returned to find her father “unresponsive in a pool of blood.” The door to the home was standing open; lights were left on; and there was mud on the floor, Ms. Brentlinger told the dispatcher.

It was not clear how long Mr. Brentlinger had been dead and the daughter said she had last seen her father Wednesday evening.

The sheriff has not commented on whether a firearm was recovered from the crime scene, which room inside the home the victim was found or if there were signs of a struggle inside the residence.

Local investigators and agents of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification completed the processing of the crime scene Thursday, and evidence was sent to the crime lab. Investigators with the Logan County Coroner’s Office also responded and ruled the preliminary cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

Mr. Brentlinger was working at ACN Inc., was the former owner of JB Pools, Spas and Supplies, and also was a former employee of Honda Transmission Mfg., according to his Facebook page.