A family works on a trio of gingerbread houses Friday morning during the annual open house at Marie’s Candies in West Liberty. Samples of gingerbread men with chocolate pants, Oreos dipped in white chocolate and rolled in crushed peppermint and Lily Bites, miniature versions of popular Lily Pads, were given out, and visitors could watch potato chips go through the chocolate coater. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)