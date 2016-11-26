Logan County students receive Honda-Ohio State Math Medal Award

Five high-achieving Logan County high school seniors received the Honda-OSU Math Medal Award from a partnership between Honda and The Ohio State University. The award recognizes the top senior mathematics student from 221 high schools in southwest and central Ohio.

Logan County high school students who received Honda/OSU Partnership Math Medal Awards are, from left, Trevor Hillard, Dalton Faler, Amanda Koons, Bradon Studebaker and Nicholas Kurtz. (PHOTO | HONDA-OSU PARTNERSHIP)

The math medal winners from Logan County are Dalton Faler, Indian Lake; Trevor Hillard, Riverside; Amanda Koons, Calvary Christian; Nicholas Kurtz, Bellefontaine; and Bradon Studebaker, Benjamin Logan.

This is the 13th anniversary of the Central Ohio region Math Medal Awards, presented by the Honda-OSU Partnership, a university-industry partnership that supports programs in education and research to benefit the transportation industry. This year, 123 seniors from 15 counties in Central Ohio received the award.

Honorees attended the Central Ohio region ceremony Nov. 3 at Honda of America in Marysville. Recognized as their school’s top math student in the Class of 2017, each student received a pewter math medal, plaque and $100 gift card from Honda and Ohio State’s College of Engineering.

“Math is the foundation for so many of our advancements, particularly the kind of advancements a technology-driven company like Honda needs,” Honda-OSU Partnership Co-Director Mike Wiseman said at the ceremony.

“Companies like Honda will always need strong math skills as we look toward our future workforce.”

