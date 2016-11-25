Serving those who serve

ABOVE: Roger Saul and Amy Saul of the Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church deliver Thanksgiving meals to grateful members of the Bellefontaine Police Department, from left, officers Jacob Siekierka, Seth Chambers, Blake Kenner and Doug Walters on Thursday afternoon. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Members of the Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church congregation and others pre- pare meals to be delivered to the police department. Those serving are, from left, Mary Ann Parish of Lakeview, Hallie Pitzer, Chris Walden and Jonathan Superchi. The church prepares enough food to feed 600 people, including 35 turkeys, for its annual community Thanksgiving meal. This is the first year the church made a delivery to the city police department. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)