2017 CR-V global production launch is first-time event at East Liberty Plant

Honda’s East Liberty Auto Plant will take on the role as the global lead plant for the automaker’s fifth-generation CR-V compact sport utility vehicle, company officials announced in a Tuesday launch event.

The East Liberty Auto Plant new model team welcomes the arrival of the 2017 CR-V at a plant celebration event.EMS. (HONDA PHOTO | PAUL VERNON)

“Our Ohio team did an incredible job as the lead plant for the global launch of this new Honda CR-V and we look forward to sharing this world-class 2017 CR-V with our customers in the U.S., North America and around the world,” ELP plant manager Tim Myers said. “With a first-ever available turbocharged engine that is also built right here in Ohio, we believe the CR-V will continue to set the standard for compact SUVs.”

As the global lead plant, the local production facility will not only be the first plant in the world to launch the new CR-V into mass production, but also has developed the processes and technologies for production at 10 Honda plants globally.

This is the first time a Honda plant in the U.S. has led the mass production efforts for a global model.

