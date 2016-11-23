Life-giving gift

Daughter donates kidney to father

Marlyn Kelly, right, and his daughter, Leann Thornton, both of Rushsylvania, will spend a quiet Thanksgiving this year thankful for their health and well-being as they recover from transplant surgeries in which the daughter was able to donate her kidney directly to her father. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Thanksgiving won’t be a fancy affair for Marlyn Kelly, his daughter Leann Thornton and their spouses, but the Rushsylvania family certainly has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Mr. Kelly is still recovering from a kidney transplant and Mrs. Thornton from the surgery to donate hers to her father.

“I’m thankful he will be around with us a while longer and I didn’t want to see him on dialysis,” Mrs. Thornton said. “He’s too active to be on dialysis. He’s a good dad and a wonderful grandpa and he deserves to be able to do all the things that he enjoys.”

“And I’m thankful for her,” the father said. “She’s been my lifeline through all this. I just thank God she was with me to help me through this.”

“It has brought our family a lot closer this year,” Mr. Kelly’s wife, Pam said. “Being both a wife and a mother, I did a lot of praying. I think that helped get us through.”

