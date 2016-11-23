Taking turkeys to the street

Men share holiday birds with many

Jonathan Ruiz of Bellefontaine shows off the 30 turkeys he and twin brothers Justin and Dustin Rogan bought to help local families with Thanksgiving. Gale Kindle and an anonymous donor pitched in additional turkeys to bring the total to nearly 50 they were able to distribute Monday and Tuesday. (PHOTO | JONATHAN RUIZ)

A Bellefontaine man’s early morning epiphany resulted in nearly 50 local families getting a turkey to take home to fatten up their Thanksgiving feasts.

Jonathan Ruiz said he woke up Sunday morning with an idea that he wanted to help others enjoy Thanksgiving

Having recently separated from his wife of 13 years, the 34-year-old father of three said he is planning to spend the holiday with family in Loraine.

That left the question of how he should use the money he would normally spend on his own family meal.

“It started as a spur-of-the-moment thing,” he said. “I first thought I could donate it, but I didn’t want it to go to somewhere people have to stand in line for a meal. I wanted to help people enjoy a Thanksgiving meal they can enjoy with their own family.”

He originally planned to buy seven turkeys to give to families, but after talking with his friends Dustin and Justin Rogan, the twin brothers decided they would help, too.

