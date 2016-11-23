Fire department to get new ambulance

Bellefontaine City Council approved the purchase of a new ambulance and software to track patient information during a Monday evening meeting in which they also got an update on water line work and approved measures to begin electric and natural gas aggregation.

The ambulance purchase is expected to cost about $270,000 but council approved spending up to $300,000 on the vehicle. Council also approved first readings to spend up to $32,000 on software to meet state and federal requirements and a measure allowing the city to borrow $210,000 from the non-interest bearing refuse fund to pay for the new ambulance.

Fire Chief Andy Fissel said new ambulance will not likely be ready until late summer 2017. He also said the department has yet to identify a company that is able to provide the new medical software but reports that they have been seeking referrals from other departments facing the same issue.

The fire chief also reported that repairs are now complete to the city ladder truck, which was taken out of service shortly after the September 2015 Mad River Mountain Ski Resort fire.

