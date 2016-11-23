MAKING THEIR MARKS

HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Bellefontaine Intermediate School pupils lined the hallways of their school for a “sing out” to say goodbye to guests at the annual Leadership Day as they exited the building. ABOVE: Bellefontaine Intermediate student Claire Brown speaks to adult attendees at the closing ceremony for the school’s annual Leadership Day Tuesday about “making their mark,” the theme for leadership activities this school year. She encouraged participants to fill out a circle, like the one behind her on the chalkboard, with a practical way that they will make an impact on the community. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)