FEATHERS OF THANKFULNESS

ABOVE: Dressed for the occasion in festive hats and headbands, Sherry Butler, left, and Amy King serve up mashed potatoes and turkey at the Riverside Local School’s annual senior citizen Thanksgiving dinner Monday evening. They said approximately 90 meals were served. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: A colorful turkey on display at the Riverside Local Schools auditeria features approximately 600 feathers created by pupils in grades preschool through 12, on which students described what they’re thankful for this year.(EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)