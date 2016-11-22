Indian Lake board recognizes playoff football squad

A year ago, Indian Lake’s football team appeared before the board of education with their first ever playoff berth under their belt.

Indian Lake’s head football coach Dave Coburn, right, presents Superintendent Pat O’Donnell with the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division championship trophy during the Monday evening board of education meeting. Looking on are team members who were recognized by the board. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The board challenged them to come back with a playoff win.

They did just that on Monday night.

The team, under direction of head coach Dave Coburn, appeared with not only the school’s first state playoff win, but also the first ever undefeated regular season in the district’s history.

