Purchase of two new school buses authorized

Purchase of two new school buses was approved Monday in a regular meeting of the Benjamin Logan school board alongside acceptance of a quartet of grants benefiting the elementary school.

School board members approved the purchase of a conventional bus that costs $76,677, and a wheelchair, handicap-accessible school bus in the amount of $80,628. Both buses were purchased from Cardinal-Blue Bus Sales.

The district has prioritized purchasing two new buses each year to keep its 38-bus fleet active, according to information presented to the board. Average lifespan of a Ben Logan school bus is 15 years per bus, according to information shared Monday.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!