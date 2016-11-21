Logan County featured stop on annual GOBA bike tour

This past weekend’s blustery weather may not have been conducive to the best biking conditions, but June 17 through 24 is likely to present better cycling weather in central Ohio for the 29th annual Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure.

This year, the event, which is expected to attract 1,500 riders, starts and ends in Findlay, with a stay overnight in Bellefontaine on Wednesday and Thursday, June 21 and 22, and treks through Tiffin, June 18 and 19, Upper Sandusky, June 20, and Kenton, June 23, before its conclusion.

The tour will make its way into Logan County through Mount Victory on Wednesday and the group will spend a layover day camped at the Bellefontaine High School and Blue Jacket Park.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

