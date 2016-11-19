BMS receives state Momentum Award

Bellefontaine City Schools officials announced Friday that Bellefontaine Middle School has received a Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education.

Students and staff leave the Bellefontaine Middle School at the end of the school day Friday. The school received a Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education for earning A’s on every value-added measure included on the 2016 Ohio School District Report Card.

The award recognizes schools that have received A’s on every value-added measure included on the 2016 Ohio School District Report Card.

Bellefontaine’s 2015-16 school year report indicates that the middle school pupils made greater-than-expected progress in reading and mathematics.

The value-added measure examines progress made with several student populations, including gifted, students with disabilities, the lowest 20 percent of students and all students.

Unlike the state achievements measure that captures a student’s performance at a single point in time, value-added measures a student’s growth between two points in time. It’s a measure about student growth and progress; it is not about passing one test on one given day, district officials explained.

