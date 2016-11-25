Holiday happenings

• West Liberty’s Christmas in the Village — Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26; parade at 6 p.m. Friday, theme: “200 Years of Christmas,” nod to village’s upcoming bicenntennial in 2017; line up at 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park, route ends at firehouse, entry forms at www.mywestliberty.com; 18th annual 5K Luminary Run, 5 p.m. Friday; village shops open both days; Marie’s Candies open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, candy making demonstrations, gingerbread house decorating for children; ham and bean and chili soup dinner 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at firehouse, served by First Church of God, proceeds for Scott and Cindy Boyd family.

• Downtown Bellefontaine Christmas Parade — 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; parade assembles at Colton Avenue and ends at Holland Theatre where Santa will receive children and local singing groups perform carols.

• Lakeview Business Group Christmas parade, celebration — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; theme: “A Very Minion Christmas” parade begins 10 a.m. at Stokes Township building on south Oak Street, continues through area; afterward, horse and carriage rides, scavenger hunts, Santa visits, petting zoo, refreshments served throughout village, prize drawing Lakeview Firehouse at 1:30 p.m.; parade entries due Nov. 30 to P.O. Box 717, Russells Point, OH 43348, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 843-5392.

• Breakfast with Santa — First United Methodist Church, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; $7 donation adults, $5 children; full hot breakfast, picture with Santa, gifts and fun; hosted by Nu Beta Sorority; proceeds benefit local food pantries.

• Jingle Barks at Library — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Knowlton Library, family-friendly Christmas event to meet surprise guests, holiday activities.

• Santa visits Zanesfield — 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Firehouse Pizza.

• Russells Point Christmas tree lighting — 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Russells Point harbor bridge.

• Logan County History Center open house — 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11, 521 E. Columbus Ave.; rooms of Orr mansion decorated; 21 decorated Christmas trees; various musical entertainment; crafts and activities for children.

• Ridgemont Schools’ senior citizen Christmas luncheon — Noon, Thursday, Dec. 8, Ridgemont Schools, Mount Victory, students present art projects, share what they are learning in school; Company R jazz band to perform; all senior citizens in district invited, make reservations by Nov. 30 by calling Sandy Overly at (937) 354-2441.

