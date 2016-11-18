Thanksgiving events

• Give & Take Thrift and Pantry annual Thanksgiving dinner — 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, West Mansfield Conservation Club, free dinner offered to the community in appreciation of pantry’s support; door prizes awarded at 6 p.m., along with a recognition of volunteers.

• Community Thanksgiving dinner — 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Harper Community Church, 3679 N. County Road 25; potluck dinner, ham, turkey and rolls provided, take a covered dish; program at 7 p.m., share evening with Adriel students and staff, take donations for Adriel, such as personal hygiene items, socks, towels, or cash donation.

• 14th annual Thanksgiving Day meal — Love dinner, Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., Bellefontaine; meal includes roasted turkey, homemade gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, dressing, deviled eggs, pie, beverages; delivery and transportation available, with requests received no later than noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, to 592-9651.

• Riverside Schools’ annual senior citizens Thanksgiving meal — 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, school auditeria.

• Turkey and ham raffle — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Miami Valley American Legion Post 652, DeGraff.

• Denny Brown and family annual community Thanksgiving dinner — canceled this year because of health issues; plan to return in 2017.

