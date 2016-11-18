Revelers to bring Cajun, zydeco sounds to Holland

Anyone who has ever been curious how country music would sound if sung in French with the accompaniment of an accordion should plan to attend a Saturday evening concert at the Holland Theatre.

Members of the Cajun and zydeco band The Revelers are, from left, Chas Justus on guitar, Glen Fields on drums, Daniel Coolik on fiddle and guitar, Blake Miller on accordion and fiddle, Eric Frey on bass and Chris Miller on saxophone and triangle. (PHOTO | RIDGEFIELD (CONN.) PRESS)

The band The Revelers are bringing the Cajun and zydeco music genres from their Lafayette, La., home.

“Both Cajun and zydeco are uniquely American genres of music originated in Southwest Louisiana often sung in Cajun or Creole French and utilizing accordion and fiddle among other instruments,” Chris Miller, who plays saxophone and triangle, said. “This music originated as dance music, so rhythm is at the forefront — a mix of two-steps and waltzes.

“We like to play a wide variety from uptempo more swinging numbers to slow ballads and everything in between. Cajun and zydeco are sort of two sides of the same coin — Cajun being more influenced by country music and zydeco more influenced by the blues.”

