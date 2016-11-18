Senior citizen Christmas luncheon returns to district Dec. 8

Van purchase approved

Ridgemont Schools officials announced at their Thursday evening board of education meeting that the 12th annual Senior Citizen Christmas Luncheon is slated for noon Thursday, Dec. 8.

Students will present art projects, share what they are learning at school, and Company R and the jazz band will perform. All seniors in the Ridgemont School District are welcome to attend and should call Sandy Overly at (937) 354-2441 to make reservations by Nov. 30.

In operational matters, the board approved the purchase of a 2016 Chevrolet nine-passenger multi-purpose van at a total cost of $43,326 through Cardinal Bus Sales, which had the lowest bid with Metropolitan Educational Council School Bus Cooperative Purchasing Program.

