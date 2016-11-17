History Center readies for Christmas open house

Beth Marshall and John McPherson of the Logan County Historical Society decorate the Christmas tree in the transportation wing atrium of the Logan County History Center on Wednesday in preparation for the annual Christmas open house the first two weekends of December. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The Logan County History Center is busy this week trimming the trees in preparation for its annual Christmas open house.

The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. on the weekends of Dec. 3 and 4 and Dec. 10 and 11 throughout the 521 E. Columbus Ave. museum and mansion.

The rooms of the upper two stories of the Orr mansion will be decorated with the theme of Christmas symbols with the ballroom featuring a snowflake scene, administrator Toni McPherson said.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!