E-Rate grant to fund upgrades to technological infrastructure

A six-figure federal grant will pay for substantial computer and electronic upgrades at the Ohio Hi-Point campus, school board members learned Wednesday in a regular meeting.

A $112,000 E-Rate reimbursement grant will fund upgrades to the district’s technological infrastructure, treasurer Eric Adelsberger said.

“This amount represents a substantial upgrade over what we usually receive,” the treasurer said. “It’s about three or four times more than what we usually get out of this grant.”

In addition to upgrades in computers and equipment, the grant will also pay for additional wireless Internet “hotspots” about the Hi-Point campus, Mr. Adelsberger said.

Those technological upgrades will be made after school hours, and are set to begin next month, board members were told.

The E-Rate grant is a federal program that pays out approximately $4 billion per year to make “telecommunications and information services more affordable for schools and libraries in America,” according to the Federal Communications Commission, which implements the E-Rate grant program.

