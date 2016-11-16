Universal Home Health and Hospice nurses Karen Schlinglof, left, and Karla Gingerich light candles as funeral directors Ryan Shoffstall and Trey Daring read names during the Tuesday evening Community Memorial Service at the First United Presbyterian Church. The service gives family and friends a chance to grieve the loved ones they have lost in the past year. It is hosted by Universal along with Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford, Shoffstall and Jennings Farley funeral homes. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)