Ceremony kicks off natural gas pipeline project for DeGraff, Quincy

With a chill to the November air these days, area residents likely have turned on their furnaces and might have starting thinking about their winter heating costs.

DeGraff Village Council member Sue Walls, left, and Riverside Schools Superintendent Scott Mann, center, dig up some dirt Tuesday at Riverside Schools for a ceremonial groundbreaking for phase one of a $1.5 million project to bring natural gas pipeline to the DeGraff and Quincy communities. Looking on is Legacy Pipeline owner Bob Smith. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

For homeowners in the DeGraff and Quincy areas, a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for phase one of a $1.5 million natural gas pipeline project will afford a new and potentially cost-saving option in those communities, likely beginning with the 2017 heating season.

All-American Energy Cooperative and Legacy Pipeline hosted the groundbreaking ceremony at Riverside Local Schools to mark moving forward with the effort that has been about five years in the making.

Bob Smith, Legacy Pipeline owner, said project plans were progressing until about 2 1/2 years ago, when former owner Ed Fleeman passed away.

Mr. Smith since has purchased the company and worked with local representatives to acquire the 400 signatures of interested property owners, including the recent addition of Riverside Local School District, that were needed before the physical pipeline infrastructure would be routed to the area.

