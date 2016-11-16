Honda donation brings United Way within striking distance of goal

The United Way of Logan County’s annual campaign got a big boost from Honda of America on Tuesday as the business presented the charity with a check for $179,362.

The money, which is donated by Honda associates who live in Logan County and a 50 percent corporate match, represents about 24 percent of the overall goal of $750,000, United Way Director Dave Bezusko reports. The donation brings the 2016 campaign total to $679,729, or 91 percent of the goal.

In total, 56 percent of Honda of America employees gave more than $1.4 million during their September campaign to support United Way organizations throughout Ohio.

The United Way of Logan County provided $540,000 in support for 26 programs through the agency’s 2015 campaign.