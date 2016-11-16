Riverside School District report card details discussed; purchase of 2 buses approved

Riverside Schools Superintendent Scott Mann provided an overview of the district’s state report card, highlighting several efforts by the school toward continued improvement of student learning, during an otherwise routine regular rescheduled board of education meeting Tuesday evening.

As stated in previous Examiner articles regarding the state report cards released in September, Mr. Mann noted the difficulty that school districts across the state have faced with students completing three different tests in the past three years. He said the “D” and “F” scores received in different categories by many districts reflected that challenge.

However, despite these circumstances, the superintendent said he was most pleased with Riverside’s Graduation Rate and Progress section, where it received an “A” and “B,” respectively.

For the Progress section, the “B” rating means that pupils achieved more than one year’s growth in one school year.

“To our teachers, I say ‘Kudos to you,’” Mr. Mann said. “I’ll take that Progress rating every time. That’s something that we’re continually striving toward, moving each of our students forward from where they’re at now.

“We achieved that with each of our student groups, including gifted students and those with learning disabilities, which isn’t easy to do.”

