Successor to retiring treasurer chosen

West Liberty-Salem school board members in a regular meeting Tuesday approved a successor to the district’s long-term treasurer, who is retiring in June after nearly 20 years in the district.

The board has promoted within, approving Chelsea Dawn Baldwin to the position of WL-Salem treasurer effective July 1, 2017. She replaces Steve Godwin, who is set to retire effective June 30 after 19 years with the district.

Ms. Baldwin was approved for a three-year contract through July 31, 2020, according to the board agenda. She will be paid $75,941.60 per year.

Ms. Baldwin has been the assistant treasurer for the last two years. Previously, she was employed by Consolidated Care Inc.

