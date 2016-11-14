Impacting Zanesfield

Logan County Youth Leadership students raked up approximately 100 bags of leaves at the homes of nine Zanesfield residents, including at the home of Jim Thatcher, pictured at the right, recently during an all-county Impact Project. The event was coordinated by Benjamin Logan Youth Leadership, and pupils from each of the county schools participated. The leaf bags were donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement. Others who assisted the teens with the project included Firehouse Pizza and Subs, Zanesfield Mayor Heather Clapsaddle and Zanesfield Village Council, including President Mike Coder. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY YOUTH LEADERSHIP)