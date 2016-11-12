Wickersham: Washington’s character shines on in nation’s veterans

America’s first commander remains, almost 240 years later, a prime example of the attributes exhibited by today’s veterans, Logan County Commissioner Dustin Wickersham said during Friday’s Veterans Day ceremonies.

Area veterans gathered Friday outside the Colonial Building on Columbus Avenue for Veterans Day observances. The U.S. flag was raised and then lowered to half-staff in memory of the fallen. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

“Freedom, sacrifice and services are the three words that embody the American veteran,” Mr. Wickersham said.

George Washington as commander of the Continental Army sacrificed himself over eight years and did it without pay or any compensation from the emerging nation, he said.

