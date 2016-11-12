Honoring the flag

Local schools observed Veterans Day on Friday with assemblies that included learning about proper care and disposal of the U.S. Flag. ABOVE: A t Riverside, nearly 40 veterans and active military personnel attended the ceremony. Guest speaker and Vietnam War veteran Ronnie Helmlinger, standing at the podium, demonstrates the proper way to retire a torn or tattered flag during the ceremony. Chuck Wood, standing at the left, holds a stripe from the flag, and Riverside High School senior Jaykub Ellis holds the flag. Jaykub is also a U.S. Army senior private who completed basic training in the summer. Christian Downing, at the right, stands watch over the faux fire. The high school marching band performed during the assembly, and Brownie Troop 20492 and leader Kellie Lemly presented a patriotic mural. (PHOTO | AJAY STAPLETON)

BOTTOM PHOTO: U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Joseph Estep of DeGraff demonstrates Friday to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center students how to properly fold an American Flag during a Veterans Day presentation at the school. He also discussed his service both as an infantryman and a tank commander. “Students were thrilled to meet him and asked him so many questions,” their teacher Robyn Wunderle reports. Master Sgt. Estep promised to return to show them the proper care and maintenance of the flag and to share his collection of American flags from various deployments around the world. He also plans to donate one of the flags to the school and show students how to properly raise and lower the American flag at the flagpole. (PHOTO | MAC-A-CHEEK LEARNING CENTER)