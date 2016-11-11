‘French kid’ saved by American intervention

Virtuous American servicemen and women draw no distinction between race, religion or nationality fighting back against genocide and oppression, and Dan Verin owes his life to that courage.

Dan Verin reflects on a photograph of an American GI distributing powdered milk to undernourished and displaced children being victimized by Nazi soldiers in Oran, Algeria in November, 1942. Mr. Verin says he owes his life to American intervention in World War II. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The Algerian-born Frenchman was nine years old in Oran, Algeria, in 1942, during the middle of World War II. Residents in that area during that time were having food, clothing and housing confiscated by the French State government for redirection to German Nazi troops marching across that territory of northern Africa.

“My testimony is about those American GI heroes who landed in and around my hometown on Nov. 8, 1942,” Mr. Verin explained this week from the independent-living residence where he and his wife Patti reside in Green Hills Community.

“I am here with you today only because of the American troops that landed on the shores of North Africa as part of Operation Torch.”

