Pupils salute veterans with breakfasts, heartfelt thanks

Pupils around Logan County hosted Veterans Day observances at their schools today to recognize the service and dedication of area veterans, offering hearty breakfasts, ceremonies filled with patriotic tunes and uplifting words and offering their heartfelt thanks and handshakes to their local heroes.

Dr. Brian L. Schmidt of Bellefontaine, a U.S. Navy veteran, takes a quiet moment with his daughter, Evelyn, 4, today while also reviewing notes for his featured speech at Calvary Christian School’s Veterans Day ceremony. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

At Calvary Christian School, students helped to serve a buffet of waffles, eggs, muffins and other breakfast fare to the veterans, who served in a variety of military branches and different conflicts, including the Vietnam War and Korean War.

CCS juniors Daniel Wilt and Andrew Reinhard sat down with U.S. Marines veterans Mike Hawkey and Charley Marlow, both of whom served in the Vietnam War, along with U.S. Army veteran Gail Brunson, who served in Korea from 1950-1952. The high-schoolers wanted to hear all about the service members’ experiences and stories.

They sat at a table lined with place mats made by elementary students, with one that read, “Thank you for being strong and brave and for saving people. Thank you for saving God’s people.”

“Thanks so much for having us here today,” Mr. Hawkey told the student pair before they parted ways for a ceremony at the school. “I’ve come here the past couple of years on Veterans Day, and I really enjoy myself.”

Dr. Brian L. Schmidt of Bellefontaine was the featured speaker for the CCS ceremony. He is a Preble County native who recently returned to the area after serving in the U.S. Marines, mostly on the West Coast, for about 10 years, he said.

