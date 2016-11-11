Windows of Hope to benefit recovery, suicide prevention

  • Home
Local artists are helping raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention efforts in an event called Windows of Hope from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Recovery Zone, 440 S. St. Paris St.

During the event, businesses or individuals can purchase woodframed windows decorated by artists from local community groups and businesses to display as a reminder of the strength and hope needed to work on recovery, prevent suicide and deal with the loss that comes from suicide.

All proceeds benefit the non-profit Recovery Zone and Logan County Suicide Prevention Coalition.