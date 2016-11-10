CEMETERY PLANTING

John Seeley, center, an engineer with AGC Automotive, helps Jon Mathys of the Bellefontaine Cemetery and Bellefontaine Shade Tree Commission Chairwoman Shelley Moore plant an oak tree at the cemetery on Wednesday morning. AGC donated about $2,000 from its aluminum can recycling fund to the tree commission to pay for trees. The commission used the donation to buy a 14 trees to help repopulate the cemetery’s tree canopy, including oaks, tulip poplars, lindens and bald cyprus trees, Ms. Moore said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)