Troop banners honor service members for village’s bicentennial

The West Liberty Bicentennial Celebration Committee is spearheading a troop banner project to help residents of Logan and Champaign counties honor their loved ones who have served in the U.S. military.

World War II U.S. Navy Veteran the late Lee Birt Jr. is featured on this sample banner provided by the West Liberty Bicentennial Celebration Committee. Banners are available for purchase through Feb. 28 for display in the village next year. (PHOTO | BICENTENNIAL COMMITTEE)

The troop banners with the military service member’s name and photograph are available for purchase for $85 each. The banners will be on display in the village next year from Memorial Day through Veterans Day, including during the West Liberty’s Bicentennial Celebration, slated for July 6-9, 2017.

The banners on display will measure 2-feet by 3-feet, and participants also will receive two mini banners measuring 1-foot by 18-inches to display in their yards.

Applications are available at www.troopbanners.com/westliberty or at West Liberty Town Hall.

Take a completed application, $85 cash or check made out to “West Liberty Bicentennial” and a photo of the service member to the town hall or call committee member, Tami Wenger, at 465-6081.

The deadline to place a banner order is Feb. 28.