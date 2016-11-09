Duck edges Farmer Brown

It was an election of different sorts Tuesday at Indian Lake Elementary School where kindergarten students campaigned for Farmer Brown or Duck.

ILES Kindergartner Sam Johnson casts his ballot on Tuesday while his classmates wait in line to do the same. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

The two are the main characters in Doreen Cronin’s book, Duck for President, which teachers read to the students Tuesday.

“We felt the students are old enough to begin to understand the election process they are hearing so much about. They are excited to get the chance to have an opinion that counts,” said teacher Paula Fout says,

